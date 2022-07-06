Highland Park shooting deaths include both parents of two year old found at scene of July 4th massacre
Abandoned lawn chairs stand at the scene of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4, 2022

On Twitter Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of the July 4th Highland Park mass shooting a photo of a young boy appeared in several tweets. He was described as lost, good samaritans assumed he had become separated from his parents in the mayhem of the massacre, and people were trying to reunite him with his family.

CBS Chicago reporter Marissa Parra now reveals the boy's name is Aiden, but he won't be reunited with his parents: both were shot dead by the Highland Park gunman.

"Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people [who] were killed during the mass shooting," CBS Chicago reports.

"We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family," reads the story on a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for Aiden.

"Sadly, I need to share his name…Aiden McCarthy. And he needs more of our help," it adds. "At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents," it adds. "Aiden will be cared for by his loving grandparents, Misha and Nina Levberg, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."

About $475,000 has quickly been raised with more than 7600 people contributing. The top donation is $5000.

