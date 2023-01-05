Hillary Clinton to be Columbia University professor
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the opening of the Eyes on Iran art exhibition at Roosevelt Island's FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Nov. 28, 2022, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton will join the faculty at Columbia University next month, officials announced Thursday. Clinton will be a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs, or SIPA, and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, as first reported by the college newspaper The Columbia Spectator. “Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missi...