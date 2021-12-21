Himalayan glaciers

The world has presented scientists with a new flashing warning sign. According to a new study, global warming is causing glaciers in the Himalayas to melt at an “exceptional rate.” The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports. The glaciers are also melting there faster than any other region of the world, threatening the water supply of close to 2 billion people. Only Antartica and the Arctic have more ice than the Himalayas. “Our findings clearly show that ice is now being lost from Himalayan glaciers at a rate that is at least 10 times higher than the average rate over past ce...

Science