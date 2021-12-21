The world has presented scientists with a new flashing warning sign. According to a new study, global warming is causing glaciers in the Himalayas to melt at an “exceptional rate.” The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports. The glaciers are also melting there faster than any other region of the world, threatening the water supply of close to 2 billion people. Only Antartica and the Arctic have more ice than the Himalayas. “Our findings clearly show that ice is now being lost from Himalayan glaciers at a rate that is at least 10 times higher than the average rate over past ce...
Here's how some Republican officials could end up with wire fraud charges: law professor
December 20, 2021
The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 revealed Monday that they are considering wire fraud charges for Republican officials who tried to make money off of the "Big Lie," the false allegation that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Law professor Jennifer Taub, who penned "Big Dirty Money," explained on Twitter that 18 US Code 1341 and 1343, which made mail fraud and wire fraud a crime, could be applied in the cases of Republicans who lied in their fundraising solicits to get cash.
"Whoever, having devised or intending to devise any scheme or artifice to defraud, or for obtaining money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises, transmits or causes to be transmitted by means of wire, radio, or television communication or interstate or foreign commerce, any writings, signs, signals, pictures, or sounds for the purpose of executing such scheme or artifice, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both," says the wire fraud part of the law.
Taub also cited the recent New York Times report saying that it seems the committee is looking at possible criminal charges for not only former President Donald Trump but also for Republicans who pushed the false story.
"Whether there was wire fraud by Republicans who raised millions of dollars off assertions that the election was stolen, despite knowing the claims were not true; and whether Mr. Trump and his allies obstructed Congress by trying to stop the certification of electoral votes," said the Times.
While many Republicans used the "big lie" to cash in, it was Trump and the GOP that made the most.
The report goes on to say, “The committee is also examining whether there is enough evidence to make a wire fraud referral over how Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party raised $255.4 million from donors as he and his allies fund-raised off the false claim that the election had been stolen."
Wealthy Mormon publicly leaves the LDS Church — shaming leaders for 'doing harm to the world'
December 20, 2021
A major donor to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints very publicly declared that he's leaving the church because he believes that they are "doing harm to the world."
The Daily Beast reported that Jeff T. Green sent a 900-word letter to LDS President Russell Nelson saying that he believes most members of the church are "good people trying to do right." However, "the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world."
It's a similar take that many feel when it comes to leaders in organized religion. Pastor Andy Stanley penned a list of reasons that people are fleeing Christian churches. The reasons include pastors making people believe that the church is a building and that churches don't make people feel comfortable coming to church if they're being attacked in the sermons.
Green made it clear that the church must modernize when it comes to its message, but it also needs to apply the faith when it comes to the church's past and finances.
“The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy," Green wrote."I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights."
He revealed he'll be making a $600,000 donation to Equality Utah, where "almost half of the fund will go to a new scholarship program to help LGBTQ+ students in Utah," including any student who "may need or want to leave [Brigham Young University]."
Green, previously a missionary, now is the CEO of an advertising firm The Trade Desk, worth about $4.9 billion, said Forbes Billionaires List. He made it clear that he hasn't been participating in the church for "more than a decade," but with this letter, he's taking an even bigger step.
"Although I have deep love for many Mormons and gratitude for many things that have come into my life through Mormonism, I have not considered myself a member for many years, and I’d like to make clear to you and others that I am not a member," he wrote.
He called the church Utah's largest nonprofit, saying that they have a responsibility to use its "more than $100 billion in assets" to do "more to help the world and its members." He noted that frequently the poor will give money to the Church "expecting the blessings of heaven. Instead, I think the church has exploited its members and their need for hope to build temples, build shopping malls, and cattle ranches… rather than alleviating human suffering in or out of the church."
Joe Manchin has 'an arrogance I think is unacceptable': Bernie Sanders
December 20, 2021
Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) attacked colleague Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who said over the weekend he could not support the "Build Back Better" bill.
Behind the scenes, Manchin is reportedly telling people that he thinks people in West Virginia will take the child tax credit, turn around and spend it on drugs instead of their children. He also reportedly believes that people will take paid family leave policies and use them to go on a hunting vacation.
Sanders called out Manchin's arrogance, specifically citing the people of West Virginia who desperately need affordable drug prices and insulin that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars. Sanders said that people in his state as in West Virginia are walking around with teeth rotting in their mouths and unable to hear, and they deserve to have their Medicare and Medicaid pay for those services.
"This is the enormously important bill and the American people have got to stand up and demand that every member of the Democratic caucus — and it is pretty pathetic, I got to say, that there's not one Republican who has the guts to stand up to the drug companies or the insurance companies or the fossil fuel industry," said Sanders. "The last point that I would make on this, Rachel, is in the caucus, as everybody knows, there's a wide diversity of opinion from progressive to pretty conservative. But what is troubling to me is that you have two senators who are not just prepared to fight for their ideas but they have said, 'It's my way or the highway. If you don't do what I want, Mr. President or members of the Democratic caucus, I'm walking away from here.' And that is an arrogance I think is unacceptable."
He went on to explain that if it was him trying the same tactic, people like Manchin would be in full attack mode.
"Any member of the Democratic caucus can do that," Sanders explained. "As you well know, I happen to believe the current health care system is dysfunctional, I believe in a Medicare-for-all system. I could say if you don't believe in the Medicare-for-all, I'm walking away. What bothers me is people like Manchin turning their backs on the people of this country and basically saying if I don't get everything I want, I'm not going forward. That is not acceptable to me."
See the interview below:
Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Manchin as having 'an arrogance I think is unacceptable' www.youtube.com
