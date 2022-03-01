‘History Repeating’: Zelensky slams Putin for bombing Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv -- killing five Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin for bombing a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, the nation's capital, in an attack that killed five people. That attack also destroyed a television tower.

"A TV tower in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has been hit by Russian missiles, according to reports, taking some channels off air," The Guardian reports. "Two explosions were heard in the Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi areas, with five people reported dead and another five wounded, said the news agency Interfax-Ukraine."

"The tower is located near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry posted this photo:

President Zelenskyy tweeted "History repeating" and accused the world of "staying silent":

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Tuesday morning posted a tweet decrying the attack, saying "Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!"

Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer, a journalist and political scientist, posted this video:

Hitler massacred over 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar in late September 1941. At the time it was the single largest slaughter by the Nazis as it fought the Soviet Union, until the following month when 50,000 Jews were slaughtered at Odessa.

