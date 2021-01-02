‘Hollow and meaningless’: NYU professor slams Chuck Todd for ‘malpractice’ and ‘strategic blindness’

President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in less than three weeks but he has vowed to continue his political battle. Although Trump is still pushing election falsehoods publicly, behind closed doors he is said to be planning the announcement of his 2024 presidential bid. But could the Senate ultimately dash his hopes of returning to the White House? A new MSNBC editorial suggests it is certainly possible for the Senate to block Trump from another presidential bid. According to MSNBC Opinion Columnist Hayes Brown, Trump's flurry of pardons may come back to haunt him in the very near future.

<p>While Trump has been widely criticized for pardoning "convicted war criminals, corrupt former members of Congress and members of his extended family," the pardoning of his own political allies like Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, who were both convicted amid the Robert Mueller Russia investigation, are being described as the "most disturbing."</p><p>The outcome of the upcoming Georgia runoff, which will determine the future of the Senate, could deeply impact Trump's future presidential aspirations. The publication highlights one scenario centered on a possible, second impeachment of Trump for "for abuse of power and obstruction of justice" considering the circumstances surrounding the pardons of his allies. A second impeachment could subsequently prevent Trump from having another presidential run. </p><p><em>Once seated, the next Congress should immediately begin the second impeachment of President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. I don't mean this as a symbolic gesture. If it is kicked off in 2021, the impeachment process may — just may — be able to prevent Trump from running for office again in 2024.<br/></em></p><p>So how would a second impeachment trial play out? According to the publication, the amount of evidence available to prove occurrences that suggest obstruction of justice and Trump's dangling of pardons in exchange for loyalty may be enough for a second impeachment. </p><p>A House panel could make short work of the investigation, given the ample evidence gathered in both Mueller's investigation and the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into the 2016 election, which concluded this year. Mueller's report listed 10 instances that might qualify as obstruction of justice, one of the generally agreed-upon high crimes and misdemeanors that can get a president impeached. That included, as it turns out, dangling pardons in front of potential witnesses.</p><p>However, Trump and the Senate's future will continue to hang in the balance until the Georgia runoff on Jan. 5.</p>