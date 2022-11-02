Holocaust restitution: Artworks stolen by the Nazis go on display in Strasbourg
An exhibition in Strasbourg is exhibiting artworks once looted by the Nazis ©AFP

In the aftermath of the Second World War, 61,000 artworks and objects were recovered in Germany by the Allied forces and brought back to France. Many of them had been despoiled from Jewish families. While more than 45,000 items of property were returned to their owners, approximately 2,200 works (known as MNRs, National Museums Recovery) were placed under the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and entrusted to the custody of national museums. In Strasbourg, an exhibition is bringing together 27 of these paintings and art objects which were repatriated in 1945, with the hope of r...