Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters

PARIS (Reuters) - The home of a Paris suburb mayor was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside during the unrest that has gripped the country following Tuesday's shooting of a teenager by a police officer, the official said on Sunday. Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours. Jeanbrun, from the conservative Les Republicains party, was not at home but at the town hall during the incident. The town hall has been the...
Trump needles tiny Ron DeSantis event — after lying about his own rally crowd size
July 02, 2023
President Donald Trump reposted a photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) event showing a significantly smaller crowd size than his own rally in South Carolina.
The "retruth" of a fan showed a screen capture of CNN coverage of DeSantis' Nevada rally compared to the Trump fan's photos of the Trump event. The differences were just as evident as the photos of Trump's inauguration matched with former President Barack Obama.
The post comes after Trump falsely claimed that there were 75,000 people at his event. It was a comment quickly fact-checked by the Secret Service, that had another number.
"[Sheriff] Beach said he needed to get an accurate count from the Secret Service before providing a final number. Around 11 a.m., a secret service agent told the News there are 5,000 inside the gate and approximately 10,000 still in line," wrote Bob Montgomery of the Herald Journal.
It isn't the first time. Just a week ago, Trump mocked DeSantis for a small Texas crowd when he went to the Texas-Mexico border.
The size of his crowds and his hands have been among the things that matter the most to Trump. In fact, his first interview after entering the White House focused on his inauguration crowd size. Fox showed empty seats at a New Hampshire rally in 2019 where Trump bragged the room was packed. Trump even complained that he never gets any credit for how big the crowd size was during the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.
“What Donald Trump has succeeded in doing, in many ways—in his own mind he thinks he’s succeeded tremendously—is to intimidate the press,” said veteran newsman Dan Rather in 2017. “And many of these things are designed to intimidate the press. And this is gut-check time for the press, not to be intimidated.”
See the screen capture of the "retruth" below or at the link here.
Rudy Giuliani meeting with special counsel is another 'ominous sign' for Trump: Former impeachment lawyer
July 02, 2023
It was reported over the weekend that former President Donald Trump deployed similar pressure on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) as he did with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger.
Former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen told CNN he isn't shocked by it since the world has heard the tape of Trump doing the same to the Georgia officials. He also thinks that special counsel Jack Smith will look into it if he hasn't already.
"I know that the special counsel, based upon reporting, is ranging widely across all of the allegations. Remember, the Jan. 6th committee has made criminal referrals here, including the pressure campaign on the states," said Eisen. "The former president is also alleged to have pressured the Department of Justice to have procured false electoral slates, to have pressed Pence, and when Pence wouldn't go along to have incited or given aid and comfort to an insurrection. The special counsel is looking at all of that, and this report about pressing Gov. Ducey fits into that pattern. The Jan. 6th committee has said it presents overwhelming evidence. I do think it's a strong case and that the special counsel will likely charge the former president."
He also mentioned that Rudy Giuliani's meeting with the special counsel is "another ominous sign" for Trump.
"It's typical in cases that prosecutors attempt to secure the cooperation of those also high up in an alleged criminal scheme," Eisen explained. "After Donald Trump, Giuliani is one of those who appears based on the evidence, to be most culpable. Typically a proffer is followed by immunity. Often if you have a culpable individual, [there could be] a plea bargain. We need to see what happens next with Mr. Giuliani, but it's another ominous sign for the former president that special counsel Jack Smith seems to be closing in."
See the full commentary below or at the link here.
Giuliani meeting with special counsel is another 'ominous sign' for Trump: Former impeachment lawyerwww.youtube.com
Republican presidential candidate tells Newsmax: Trump is 'going to jail for a long time'
July 02, 2023
In a panel discussion on Newsmax, former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Steve Laffey, one of the first GOP presidential candidates to announce, let loose on former President Donald Trump.
The discussion was about Trump's recording, in which he says he didn't declassify a set of documents he had and was showing to others. It made it clear that he understood he didn't declassify the information and that he "should" have before leaving the presidency.
"It's damning," Laffey said of the tape. "I was the first person to run against Donald Trump. I was the first to say he needs to get out of the race. And I think he's going to jail for a long time. He needs to get out of the race so the country can now get to normal things like trying to figure out how to put back the middle class.'
He went on to say that Trump's reactions to the ordeal have further exposed "his narcissism."
Laffey also has questions about the staff that was with him, laughing about the secret documents and getting the cokes at the end.
"My party and the reaction from other people running for president is bizarre," he continued. "They want to pardon him. They have — you know, Trump has called [special counsel] Jack Smith deranged. Jack Smith is anything but deranged. He just came back from the Hague. He's put murderers in jail. I would not want to face the guy."
See the full comments in the video below or at the link here.
Republican presidential candidate tells Newsmax: Trump is 'going to jail for a long time'www.youtube.com
