Homeland Security chief defends parole process for Cubans, Haitians during Miami visit
Syra Ortiz-Blanes/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — The head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday defended a parole process that allows up to 30,000 Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans a month to come to the United States, following a legal challenge from Florida’s governor and those of 19 other Republican-led states. “It is remarkable to me that states will attack a solution to the problem about which they complain,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS, during a news conference Monday at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Texas and 18 other states in challenging the Biden...