Hong Kong activist behind Tiananmen vigil convicted for inciting illegal assembly

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court found a 36-year-old barrister guilty on Tuesday of inciting an unauthorised assembly for an annual vigil to commemorate those who died in China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. Activist Chow Hang-tung, of the since-closed Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was arrested the day before the June 4 anniversary of the crackdown last year. Police have banned the vigils in the last two years, citing coronavirus restrictions. But coming after the mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, many activists saw the bans as ...