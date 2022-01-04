Hong Kong activist behind Tiananmen vigil convicted for inciting illegal assembly

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court found a 36-year-old barrister guilty on Tuesday of inciting an unauthorised assembly for an annual vigil to commemorate those who died in China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. Activist Chow Hang-tung, of the since-closed Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was arrested the day before the June 4 anniversary of the crackdown last year. Police have banned the vigils in the last two years, citing coronavirus restrictions. But coming after the mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, many activists saw the bans as ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
The privilege log from Giuliani pal Bernard Kerik has embarrassing typos and shocking revelations: reporter
January 03, 2022
Disgraced former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik has been linked to Rudy Giuliani as one of those in a Trump "war room" at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 6. Kerik, who has never served in the White House or executive branch of government, is still attempting to declare executive privilege for the subpoena from the House Select Committee on the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The privilege log documents published by Politico, range from bizarre to embarrassing. Columnist Will Bunch wrote Monday morning that one document could ultimately be the "smoking gun" to show Trump was trying to use the Insurrection Act to use the military to overturn the 2020 election.
The memo is titled: DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS' — written on or around Dec. 17, 2020.
But MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was shocked by the absurdity of the document Kerik tried to pass off to the committee.
"Privilege logs don't look like this," said Maddow. "What Bernie Kerik produced as his 'privilege log' — this is like the bazooka bubble gum wrapper version of a privilege log. But it is his explanation to the Jan. 6 investigators what he has not handed over to them and why... and it's not a document that overall inspires confidence."
One description of a document is "Reports prepared by volunteer third parties for the Trump legal team. The basis for holding it back says it was "retained by the Trump Team in anticipation of litigation." The date was Nov. 28, 2020, and the author was Don Brown, a North Carolina attorney. But it was the name of the document that sent Maddow into a fit of giggles. "Compliation of Rants."
"That's not me misspelling or making fun of it. That's what Bernie Kerik and his lawyers say is the title of the document," Maddow said. "Compliation (sic) of rants. Yes, we can see how that's very sensitive, and that can't be handed over to investigators. The compilation — compliations (sic) of your rants or pants or whatever. Sure, your compliation (sic) of rants. I understand, very sensitive."
When she mentioned the Dec. 17, 2020 memo, the "smoking gun" memo, Maddow explained it says it is a "draft POTUS letter."
"A draft letter to be released by then-President Trump to be written for him by an attorney, a letter explaining or announcing that he is seizing evidence for the 2020 elections under some national security guise," Maddow explained. "You know, we had previously seen a reference in the Jan. 6 investigation to a draft executive order prepared for Trump related to the election, related to so-called election integrity. We had previously seen Trump advisers, including his former national security adviser Mike Flynn recommending that Trump should use the military to go seize ballots, seize elections machinery, declare Martial Law. But now, from Bernie Kerik of all people, we've got this new revelation, a lawyer of some stripe, drafting a letter for Trump about seizing evidence related to the election."
Congressional reporter for Politico, Nicholas Wu, explained that the timing of the "smoking gun" memo is important because Dec. 17 is the day before Trump held an Oval Office meeting with Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell and other Trump lawyers and allies about how to seize election machines so he could claim "fraud" of the 2020 election.
"It's unclear if these things are linked," said Wu. "But it's quite a coincidence with the timing."
See the interview below:
Bernard Kerik has some awkward typos and shocking revelations www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Rachel Maddow: Will the Republican Party pay for Ivanka and Don Jr's legal fees too?
January 03, 2022
New York Attorney General Letitia James warned President Donald Trump and his children that she intends to pursue swift action to compel their testimony or hold them in contempt. The statement made it clear that if the Trump family thinks they can get away without testifying in the Trump Organization fraud case, they are sadly mistaken.
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought up the legal problems that Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are facing.
"There is also a parallel criminal investigation into Trump's business practices being run by state prosecutors in Manhattan," Maddow recalled along with the attorney general's civil fraud case. "That investigation is being taken over by the new district attorney in Manhattan who was just sworn in this weekend, his name is Alvin Bragg ... Here is where it gets tricky four former President Trump and his two adult kids. If they give testimony in the New York Attorney General's civil investigation, that testimony could potentially be used against them in the criminal case. But if they refuse to testify to the attorney general, if they take the Fifth [Amendment], that very refusal could be used against them in the civil case. Then again, the civil case could be just as serious in terms of its implications for the Trump Organization. As of tonight, they're opting for door number three. The Trumps have filed a motion to the court to try to quash these subpoenas."
Maddow went on to cite a Dec. report that showed Republican donors paid $1.6 million for Trump's legal fees. That report was only a recent accounting because a Sept. 2021 report from the New York Times revealed that since 2015 the GOP has spent about $60 million in Trump's legal fees and compliance. The Republican Party made a deal with Trump to pay for all of his legal fees if he promised not to start a competing political party to the GOP, according to a book, "Betrayal," written by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.
"Here is my question: now that his kids have been subpoenaed as well, what do you think the odds are that Trump is going to figure out how to get the Republican Party to pay his kids' legal fees as well?" she asked. "Dad doesn't have to pay his legal fees. Republican donors pay for those. But Ivanka and Don Jr. have to pay for their own lawyers? It seems so unfair. What are the odds, right?"
See the video below:
Trump's kid's legal issues www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
'No such thing as father-son privilege': Legal analyst demolishes Trump's latest gambit to block subpoenas
January 03, 2022
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former federal prosecutor and chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the fatal flaw in the Trump family's latest ploy to block subpoenas from New York to gain information on their finances.
"Jeff, do you think the Trumps are going to succeed in squashing these subpoenas?" asked Cooper.
"No, I don't," said Toobin. "I think it's worth focusing on just sort of the big picture here, which is this isn't a prosecution. This is simply an attempt to take depositions, get information. And judges, basically, don't like it when witnesses try not to answer questions."
READ MORE: 'You don't really believe that': CNN reporter stunned by Trump supporters' Jan. 6th conspiracy theories
"There are certain, well-established privileges," added Toobin. "You know, attorney-client privilege, spousal privilege, privilege against self-incrimination. There is no such thing as a father-son or parent-child privilege. So, you know, there is no basis that I can see that will allow the — Don Jr. and Ivanka to avoid testifying and I think a judge is going to say, no, you have to answer the question."
Watch below:
Jeffrey Toobin says Trump children's attempt to defeat subpoenas will fail www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}