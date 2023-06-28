Hong Kong film-makers say censorship law spooks investors, actors

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - Two years after screening an internationally acclaimed documentary on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, director Kiwi Chow has been forced to complete a new movie with fresh financing after political concerns scared off some investors. The fears spiked after Hong Kong adopted a new censorship law in October 2021 to bar films that "might endanger national security", but directors say they now face difficulties lining up funding and even actors, while others have shifted overseas. "Actors under the Hong Kong film companies are very afraid, and this fear sh...
Charges filed against five more people in San Antonio smuggling tragedy that killed 53
June 28, 2023
Federal prosecutors have filed charges against five additional people in connection with the deaths of 53 migrants found inside of a tractor-trailer a year ago in San Antonio — which officials have described as the “country’s deadliest human smuggling event.”
In an indictment filed June 7 and unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors allege that Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 30; Felipe Orduna-Torres, 28; Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal, 37; and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, 53, participated in a scheme to smuggle dozens of migrants who died in the process. Another suspect’s name was redacted because that person has not yet been arrested.
Among the victims discovered in the sweltering trailer parked next to an isolated road were eight children and one pregnant woman. A total of 66 people had been loaded into the 53-foot trailer, 48 of whom died at the scene, according to the latest indictment. Of the 16 people transported to hospitals, five died later. The majority were from Mexico; the remainder were from Guatemala and Honduras.
“This case illustrates how callous human smugglers can be and what they’re willing to do to turn a profit even when it means costing people their lives,” Craig Larrabee, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Prosecutors had charged four other men shortly after the tragedy, including Homero Zamorano Jr. of Pasadena, the alleged driver of the 18-wheeler who was arrested at the scene on June 27, 2022. Days later, federal police arrested Christian Martinez in Palestine, in East Texas, along with two Mexican citizens, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 24, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 49.
D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao, who had overstayed tourist visas and were in the country illegally, were previously charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a person illegally in the U.S.
The seven other men, including Zamorano and Martinez, face four counts each of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death; conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death; and transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.
If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the Department of Justice.
According to the San Antonio Express-News, D’Luna-Bilbao pleaded guilty to two firearm charges. His lawyer, Cynthia Orr, told the newspaper that her client is awaiting sentencing.
“He had a minimal role in dealing with the people involved in this,” Orr told the newspaper. “He did allow his address to be used to register the truck.”
The newspaper also reported that D’Luna-Mendez is expected to challenge the gun charge against him. His lawyer, Mike McCrum, is arguing that his client should not have been prohibited from possessing a firearm.
According to the new indictment, from December 2021 to June 2022 the men participated in a human smuggling operation to illegally cross adults and children from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico into the U.S. Each person was charged between $12,000 and $15,000.
“The smugglers worked in concert with each other to transport, and facilitate the
transportation of, their various ‘customer’ aliens, utilizing each other’s routes, guides, stash
houses, trucks, trailers, and transporters,” the indictment says. “This patchwork association enabled the smugglers to consolidate costs, spread out risk, and operate more profitably.”
In the days before the tragedy, Covarrubias-Ponce, Orduna-Torres and the third unidentified suspect shared the names of the people who were going to be smuggled, the indictment says. The group then found an empty tractor-trailer and handed it off to Zamorano, the indictment says. Martinez drove Zamorano to a gas station in San Antonio, where Zamorano picked up the trailer, prosecutors say in the indictment.
Zamorano then drove the 18-wheeler to Laredo, where where groups of migrants “were
transported in box trucks from stash houses to the location of the tractor-trailer,” according to the indictment. Martinez received the tractor-trailer’s location from Orduna-Torres and passed it to Zamorano, the indictment says.
The smugglers, according to the indictment, “demanded that the aliens give up their cell phones prior to entering the trailer. An unknown powder was dispensed in the back of the trailer to mask the smell of the human cargo from detection K-9s at U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints.”
After loading the people into the trailer, Zamorano drove three hours to San Antonio. Along the way, the rest of the suspects “coordinated, facilitated, passed messages, and made each other aware of the tractor-trailer’s progress” while Martinez “passed along messages and instructions to Zamorano,” the indictment says.
Some of the defendants knew the trailer’s air conditioning unit didn’t work properly, the indictment says.
“As the temperature inside the trailer rose, chaos ensued. Some aliens screamed and
banged on the walls for help,” the indictment says. “Some passed out, unconscious. Others clawed at the sides of the trailer attempting to escape.”
Zamorano arrived at the unloading location on Quintana Road in San Antonio and opened the trailer’s doors to discover most of the migrants dead or dying, the indictment says. Two surviving victims were taken away by other members of the smuggling organization. Police found Zamorano hiding in a nearby brush, the indictment says.
“The allegations in the indictment are horrifying,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza said in a statement. “Dozens of desperate, vulnerable men, women and children put their trust in smugglers who abandoned them in a locked trailer to perish in the merciless south Texas summer.“
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/06/27/texas-migrants-trailer-deaths-indictment-charges/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.
'Building plans': Trump has a new excuse for what he was really showing people at Bedminster
June 27, 2023
Former President Donald Trump is now claiming that his boasts about holding highly classified national defense information while talking to patrons at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey were just "bravado" — and all he really had in his hand were "building plans," according to Semafor.
"'I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth, it was bravado,' Trump said in an interview aboard his plane with Semafor and ABC News. 'I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents,'" reported Shelby Talcott. "The latest comments suggested a new potential legal argument from the former president: That he was overselling the material he was showing to an aide and people working on a biography of former chief of staff Mark Meadows in the recording, a transcript of which featured heavily in his recent federal indictment."
The problem is that Trump specifically referred to what he was holding as "plans" — which would line up with reporting that he was in possession of a draft attack plan against Iran. But he has an answer for that, too.
"Asked about his use of the word 'plans' during a Fox News interview earlier Tuesday to describe some items he may have highlighted in the 2021 meeting, Trump insisted he was referring to 'building plans' and plans for golf courses strewn about his desk," said the report. "'Did I use the word plans?' he said. 'What I’m referring to is magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I had plans of buildings. You know, building plans? I had plans of a golf course.'"
Trump added that he is confident he will be acquitted of all charges when asked whether he would consider a plea agreement.
His new defense largely contradicts his words on the tape acquired by CNN and former special counsel Jack Smith, in which he is clearly discussing classified information. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has suggested his only possible defense in light of the tape is to tell the jury he was simply lying.
Trump's only way out is to convince a jury he was lying about having Iran doc: Andrew McCabe
June 27, 2023
Former President Donald Trump is trapped and left with few options on how to defend himself from Espionage Act charges in light of the audio tape of him bragging about improperly holding classified information to patrons at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.
In fact, argued former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on CNN, Trump's only defense might be to tell the jury that he was lying in that tape — a strategy that would mark him for the jury as hard to trust by definition.
"The former president is claiming the papers we hear and him looking for are articles," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Not only does that not align with the words he is using on the tape about being secret, highly classified, but there are witnesses in the room. How likely is it that Jack Smith talked to others in the room?"
"I guarantee it," said McCabe, then immediately corrected himself. "I can't guarantee it. It's about as close as I can come to guarantee. I'm quite sure they identified and interviewed and possibly even brought to the grand jury any number of those four witnesses."
'I would expect you will see those witnesses at trial as well," continued McCabe, who was targeted for abuse by the former president when he was in office. "If any of those witnesses take the stand, they will be asked things like — they will stop the tape at a particular point and say, okay, at that moment, when he made that comment, what was in his hand? They will describe the document that was in his hand. Did you see what was on the page? Could you see if there were classification markings, was there a cover sheet with a colored border around it? Any of those things that any of us know as indicators of classified material. His defense of it was just a fist full of newspaper articles would fall apart."
"I should say, even if that's his defense, essentially I was actually holding something that was not what I said it was, that puts him in the unenviable position of telling the jury, essentially, you hear me on that tape lying, that's what I sound like when I'm lying," McCabe added. "That is never a good impression that you want to leave with the jury."
Watch below or click here.
Andrew McCabe says Trump's only option is to tell a jury he's lyingwww.youtube.com
