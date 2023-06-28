Hong Kong film-makers say censorship law spooks investors, actors

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - Two years after screening an internationally acclaimed documentary on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, director Kiwi Chow has been forced to complete a new movie with fresh financing after political concerns scared off some investors. The fears spiked after Hong Kong adopted a new censorship law in October 2021 to bar films that "might endanger national security", but directors say they now face difficulties lining up funding and even actors, while others have shifted overseas. "Actors under the Hong Kong film companies are very afraid, and this fear sh...