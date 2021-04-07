Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai among three pleading guilty to illegal assembly

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and two pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of participating in an illegal march during mass anti-government protests in 2019. The plea of guilty to joining the citywide unlawful protest on Aug. 31 that year comes a week after Lai and six more activists were found guilty in a separate court case over unauthorised assembly. The other activists who pleaded guilty were Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum. "I plead guilty, but I've done no wrong in affirming the rights of people to peaceful procession and I believe history w...