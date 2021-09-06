Horse punching German pentathlon coach sanctioned, athlete cleared
Germany's Annika Schleu reacts after being disqualified in the Women's Individual Riding Show Jumping round of the Modern Pentathlon at Tokyo Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner received an official reprimand from the governing UIPM for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympic Games last month when she struck a horse. Marijan Murat/dpa

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner received an official reprimand from the governing UIPM for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympic Games last month when she struck a horse.

Raisner must also attend "a coach education seminar at the appropriate level containing a Humane Treatment of Animals module at the earliest opportunity" before returning to competition, the UIPM said.

However, athlete Annika Schleu was cleared of wrong-doing regarding excessive use of the whip and spurs and no action will be taken against her.

Schleu's hopes of Olympic gold disappeared when her horse Saint Boy refused to take the show-jumping course.

Raisner was heard on television encouraging a tearful Schleu to "properly" hit the horse in an unsuccessful bid to get it going and was later ejected from the Games for punching the animal - in an incident she said was overblown.

The UIPM Disciplinary Panel said it recognized Raisner's "personal contributions over many years to the sport of modern pentathlon, both as an elite level athlete and national coach.

"Her athletic and professional record is one of exemplary behaviour, making the events of August 6 stand out as an anomaly.

“That said ... her behaviour, that of striking the horse, Saint Boy, and encouraging her athlete to do the same, regardless of the reason, was shocking to this Panel and indeed the world. Ms Raisner's egregious behaviour cannot go unpunished."