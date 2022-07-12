‘Hot-blooded, contentious, deranged’: J6 hearing to reveal details about ‘craziest meeting in Trump presidency’: report

Tuesday's televised public hearing held by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will include details about former President Donald Trump's “hot-blooded, contentious, deranged” meeting in late 2020, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told NBC News.

Committee members were told by a witness Raskin has yet to name that a December 18, 2020 meeting was “the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency.”

Rep. Raskin described "it as 'hot-blooded, contentious, deranged' when the president met with outside and internal legal advisers for a 'Hail Mary desperation ploy' to subvert an election they had lost, including possibly seizing state election machines and appointing Trump ally Sidney Powell as a special counsel," NBC adds.

READ MORE: Legal Experts Urge Committee to Subpoena Ginni Thomas After She Backs Away From Testifying

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who led the second Trump impeachment, is also leading Tuesday afternoon's hearing, along with Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL).

Raskin also revealed that former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who testified before the Committee last week, "corroborated almost everything that we’ve learned from the prior hearings."

“I certainly did not hear him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson," Raskin also said. "He had the opportunity to say whatever he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.”

READ MORE: Eric Trump Was ‘Unbothered’ His Father’s Lies Could Lead to Violence on Jan. 6: Report

Tuesday's hearing, the seventh the Committee has held, is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live below or at this link.