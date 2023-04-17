A Democratic member of Congress on Monday mockingly “endorsed” U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who just announced he is running for re-election – and is desperate for campaign cash.

“I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district. Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos,” wrote U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) in a tweet mocking the New York Republican and his party.

In his re-election announcement, Santos claims he “has been a dependable conservative vote in Congress and a fearless champion of conservative values.”

Monday afternoon, and reportedly desperately needing campaign cash, Congressman Santos announced he will run for re-election, despite multiple apparent investigations at the state and federal level, in addition to a House Ethics Committee probe.

On Sunday The Hill reported Santos’ “campaign finance disclosures reveal more money has been paid back as refunds than has come in as contributions since the start of the year.” He has just $25,000 in his campaign chest.

The cash problem gets worse for Santos: He may have stiffed a fellow GOP member pot Congress.

On Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported Santos had set up a joint-fundraising committee with U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), but Santos’ treasurer, according to the Van Dyne campaign, never sent her share of the donations.

“As a first-generation American,” Santos says in his announcement, despite numerous aspects of his backstory being called into question after all the ,yes he has told, “I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district. I grew up poor with a single mom, and thanks to the American dream, a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens can grow up to serve his community in the halls of Congress.”

Other mocked Santos as well.

“George Santos announces he will help Democrats take back the House,” said Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).

“House Majority Leader, Nobel Prize finalist, and Time Person of the Year George Santos has announced his bid for re-election. If he wins, he will be the first ever member of Congress re-elected while also running a Fortune 500 company from the International Space Station,” mocked Robert Maguire, the research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).