House Republicans move closer to shutdown as bill to keep government open gets scrapped: report

Legislation that would temporarily keep the federal government open for 30 days will not get a vote, at least for now, after a procedural vote was scrapped late Tuesday morning. The federal government will shut down if legislation to fund the government is not passed and signed into law before midnight on September 30. Some House Republicans put together a bare-bones "CR," a continuing resolution, but that is being rejected.

"An expected procedural vote to advance the stopgap spending bill put together by House Freedom Caucus and Main Street Caucus negotiators was pulled from the schedule on Tuesday, multiple sources told Fox News Digital, as a Sept. 30 deadline to maintain government funding nears by the day," Fox News reports. "The fight over how and if to avoid a government shutdown has fractured the House GOP majority, with dueling proposals popping up amid a wave of conservative backlash."

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, "one of the lead negotiators for House Republicans’ current stopgap spending proposal, lashed out at moderate members who are warming up to the idea of working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown."

The Washington Monthly's politics editor Bill Scher Tuesday morning suggested much of the GOP's machinations are so Speaker McCarthy can keep his Speakership:

"The only path forward is a bipartisan CR &/or year-long deal that tracks (more or less) the already agreed upon statutory spending caps, and Gaetz & Co. cries harder. Everyone knows this. But we have to go through more kabuki (& possible shutdown) so McCarthy can avoid/win a MTV [motion to vacate]."