House Speaker Kevin McCarthy trades F-bombs with right-wing nemesis Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy speaks to US Representative Matt Gaetz in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2023. - Oliver Douliery/AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his right-wing colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday traded f-bombs as Republican infighting intensifies over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and a looming government shutdown. McCarthy lost his cool at a closed-doors Republican caucus meeting when he unleashed profanity at Gaetz and others who have threatened to introduce a so-called motion to force a vote on stripping him of the speaker’s gavel. “If you want to file a motion to vacate, then file the f‑‑‑ing motion,” McCarthy told fellow lawmakers, GOP Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., accor...