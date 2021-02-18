How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub

By Tommy Wilkes, Toby Sterling, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Huw Jones AMSTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) - All the talk was of Frankfurt or Paris luring London's financial business as Britain peeled away from the EU. Yet it is Amsterdam that is proving the most visible early winner. Data last week showed the Dutch capital had displaced London as Europe's biggest share trading centre in January, grabbing a fifth of the 40 billion euros-a-day action, up from below a tenth of trading pre-Brexit. Yet that is just one of several areas the city has quietly stolen a march on its rivals as it attracts businesses f...
Indianapolis art museum chief resigns after ‘white audience’ job notice
February 18, 2021
The president of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields stepped down Wednesday after the institution generated an uproar with a job notice that said it was seeking a director to maintain its “traditional, core, white art audience.” The museum’s board of trustees and board of governors said in a statement that Charles Venable’s resignation was accepted Wednesday morning. “We are sorry,” said the statement. “We have made mistakes. We have let you down.” Jerry Wise, the museum’s chief financial officer, will serve as interim president, the board said. The job listing set off a firestorm afte...
Texas' power company CEO claimed we're 'ready for the frigid temps' days before blackouts: meeting records
February 18, 2021
The CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) told his board of directors ahead of the storm that they were prepared for the low temperatures five days before the crisis.
According to meeting records cited by NBC-DFW, "less than a week before the storm, ERCOT officials gave assurances that the state's power plants were ready to weather the elements, raising more questions about how such a massive failure of the state's power system could happen."
<p> According to ERCOT, 40 percent of the state's power generators, four out of every ten, were knocked offline, accounting for 46,000 megawatts or 9.2 million homes. </p><p> <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/maddow-shames-texas-republicans/" target="_blank">As MSNBC's Rachel Maddow explained Wednesday evening</a>, a 2011 freeze, exactly ten years ago, resulted in exactly the same problem that Texas is facing now. After it was over the <a href="https://www.ferc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/08-16-11-report.pdf" target="_blank">Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a 300-page report</a> detailing what Texas needed to do to prevent it from happening in the future. ERCOT sent "recommendations" to its power generators, who apparently didn't implement the suggestions. </p><p> The meeting records on ERCOT's website cite CEO Bill Magness saying, "We're ready for the frigid temps to come our way".<br/> </p><p> He told the board that the agency told the power plants to ensure they were winterized properly. ERCOT even went so far as to issue an <a href="http://www.ercot.com/content/wcm/lists/197378/SARA-PreliminaryWinter2020-2021.pdf" target="_blank">annual winter assessment</a> in September, in which it promised the public that everything would be fine over the winter. </p><p> Magness told the network that he should be trusted to handle the situation. </p><p> "The people who folks in Texas really need to trust to lead us out of this crisis are those operators who are working on 24/7 shifts to make decisions that will keep the system safe," he said. </p><p> "The blame can be assessed very soon," Magness said, "Blame will surely be assessed." </p><p>The day previously, Magness said that <a href="https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/we-have-seen-nothing-like-this-ercot-ceo-says-agency-still-cant-predict-when-texas-power-outages-will-end/287-6fb9564b-fd08-4ec6-acf5-a022971720ad" target="_blank">he's never seen anything like this before</a>, but he joined ERCOT in 2010, <a href="http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:1Nh3CjkEVNcJ:www.ercot.com/about/governance/bios/53378+&cd=10&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us" target="_blank">according to the website</a>, one year before the major storm cited above. </p><p> <a href="https://www.nbcdfw.com/investigations/federal-regulators-plan-to-investigate-massive-texas-power-outage/2555819/" target="_blank">Read the full report at NBC DFW</a> </p>
'It's a bigger disaster': Historian predicts Texas blackout will be Greg Abbott's Katrina
February 17, 2021
Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley was furious speaking with CNN's Don Lemon on Wednesday evening.
Speaking from his Austin, Texas home surrounded by flashlights and candles, Brinkley unleashed on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the mismanagement of the crisis.
<p>"I wanted to help you guys and just tell you that it is a bigger disaster, this blackout than you are even reporting on the news," said Brinkley. "It is so widespread. It is creating a sense of depression and fear everywhere. Very few people have the privilege wealthy people do with generators. Just like the levies that faced Katrina, since 1935, ERCOT bucked Franklin D. Roosevelt and they want to control their own energy input and they have let it go down and down and down. It's a state and government filled with climate deniers and I see this as a climate event going on."</p><p>He went on to say that he does have a fireplace and that his family is making it, but that the rest of his neighbors, colleagues, students and friends are all beginning to lose hope. </p><p>"It kind of started slow and now it's just millions of people with frozen water pipes, having to turn off the water," Brinkley continued. </p><p>He then turned to discuss Gov. Abbott specifically, calling out his Fox News appearance in which he blamed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the blackout in Texas. </p><p>"And they worry about exporting natural gas and they have shoddy facilities here and it is all frozen up!" Brinkley exclaimed. "And Abbott had the audacity to go on television and try to do that big 180-political thing. He went armored, he went military-like. He went going after people instead of healing our state. He should be out talking about his mistakes." </p><p>"I saw what happened in Katrina. Abbott is to blame ...and he's going on the airways trying on pretend. He's a climate denier and he is refusing to recognize that."</p><p>If you want to do something to help those in Texas who need it, you can go to one of the places below: </p><p>The Austin Area Urban League's <a href="https://aaul.org/" target="_blank">emergency donation drive, called the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign</a>.<span></span></p><p>Mutual Aid groups on VENMO</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75657f137ec7181bdd09d48142c7a8bd" id="9acf4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1362208809159065601"><div style="margin:1em 0">Millions of people across Texas are feeling the effects of a deadly winter storm thats left them stranded in freezi… https://t.co/M8D7Ks0PxW</div> — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle)<a href="https://twitter.com/whatwouldDOOdo/statuses/1362208809159065601">1613610863.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The Sunrise Navigation Center (South Austin)<a href="https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/genericItemsPage/1UM9RET0VLYHJ?ref_=wl_share" target="_blank"> has an Amazon wishlist</a> for purchasing hand warmers, hat, socks, underwear, etc. Items start at $11. </p><p><a href="https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-provide-showers-and-laundry-services-for-individuals-experiencing-homelessness1/solidgroundministry" target="_blank">Solid Ground Ministry</a> (a female-founded & run non-profit) has a $50,000 goal to raise funds for people experiencing homelessness during this winter storm.</p><p><a href="https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/" target="_blank">Feeding Texas</a></p><p><a href="https://www.austinpetsalive.org/blog/cold-weather-blast-what-we-need-and-how-we-can-help" target="_blank">Austin Pets Alive</a></p><p><a href="https://www.statesman.com/story/lifestyle/food/2021/02/17/free-meals-austin-where-find-local-restaurants/6785787002/" target="_blank">Here are restaurants in Austin</a> that are giving free food if you want to contribute to them directly. </p><p><a href="https://www.homelesshouston.org/winter-weather-alert" target="_blank">The Coalition for the Homeless in Houston</a></p><p><a href="https://genesisshelter.org/donate/" target="_blank">The Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas</a></p><p>See the full conversation with Brinkley below: <br/></p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f55391959a985643a312275f11d6b566" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kASAIDyZCpk?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Douglas Brinkley is pissed</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kASAIDyZCpk&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
