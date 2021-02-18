How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub

By Tommy Wilkes, Toby Sterling, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Huw Jones AMSTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) - All the talk was of Frankfurt or Paris luring London's financial business as Britain peeled away from the EU. Yet it is Amsterdam that is proving the most visible early winner. Data last week showed the Dutch capital had displaced London as Europe's biggest share trading centre in January, grabbing a fifth of the 40 billion euros-a-day action, up from below a tenth of trading pre-Brexit. Yet that is just one of several areas the city has quietly stolen a march on its rivals as it attracts businesses f...