How Biden's student-debt relief is helping these borrowers: 'I can pay rent and utilities'
David Latimer earned an associate’ s degree at Camden County Community College and then enrolled at Rowan University, again commuting from home, and graduated in 2018 with $16,000 in federal loans. - TOM GRALISH/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

For some of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers, President Joe Biden's cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt, announced Wednesday, could be life-changing. "By itself, this will not fix a failed system. But this cancellation is an immediate step, the biggest single step we can take" to help student loan debtors, said Persis Yu, policy director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center, based in Washington, D.C. And she added that the program might have trouble reaching the potential chief beneficiaries of the forgiveness program: those who took o...