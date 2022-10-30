How Halloween parties turned deadly in popular Seoul district

By Soo-hyang Choi, Daewoung Kim and Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) - Young people flocking to Seoul's popular Itaewon district on Saturday for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years instead found themselves caught up in a deadly crush that killed at least 151 people. The crowd of partiers, some still in their teens and many clad in Halloween costumes, was ready to enjoy the bars, nightclubs and restaurants where the revelry routinely spills over into narrow and often steep side streets. But the intimacy of Itaewon's backstreets turned sinister this Halloween weeken...
'It's just unfair': Ronna McDaniel bellyaches after Fox News host links GOP to Paul Pelosi attack
October 30, 2022
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel protested on Sunday after a Fox News host suggested that her party might bear responsibility for the attack on Paul Pelosi.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream confronted McDaniel with a Washington Post column that blamed Republicans for Pelosi's violent attack.
Bream noted that the paper called the attack the "all-but-inevitable conclusion on Republicans' increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents."
"What do you make of that accusation?" Bream asked McDaniel.
"Well, I think that's unfair," the Republican Party chair answered. "I think this is a deranged individual. You can't say people saying let's fire Pelosi or let's take back the House is saying go do violence."
"It's just unfair," McDaniel continued. "And I think we all need to recognize violence is up across the board. Lee Zeldin was attacked. We had an assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh. And Democrats didn't refute — didn't repudiate that. Joe Biden didn't talk about the assassination attempt against Brett Kavanaugh."
According to McDaniel, the man who attacked Pelosi would have been released already if he had attacked someone else.
"This is what Democrat policies are bringing," she charged. "But of course, we wish Paul Pelosi a recovery. We don't like this at all across the board. We don't want to see attacks on any politician from any political background."
This is why Pennsylvania won't have results on Election Night
October 30, 2022
On Nov. 8, millions of Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to cast their vote in the midterm election. In addition, the more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians who applied to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot must return their ballots to their county election office by 8 p.m. that night.
The question I am asked over and over is: When will we have the results? It’s a fair question.
We will all be eager to know the outcome of such an important election, when voters will select our next governor and lieutenant governor, one of our U.S. Senators, all of our U.S. Congress members, half of our state senators, and all of our state representatives.
But the answer I must give may not be the one people want to hear. While we would all like to go to bed on Election Night knowing who won in every race, it will likely take a few days for complete unofficial results.
An accurate count is paramount and cannot be rushed. County election workers must be given a reasonable amount of time to do their jobs and follow the law.
That short interval of time will not be because anything nefarious is occurring; rather, it simply means that the careful, deliberative process and timeline prescribed by Pennsylvania’s Election Code is at work to achieve a thorough count of every eligible vote.
It takes time to count more than 1.3 million mail ballots. And current election law does not permit counties to begin pre-canvassing these ballots until 7 a.m. Election Day. That means county election officials cannot remove the ballots from the envelopes and prepare them to be scanned until that time, on a day when those same officials are also running the more than 9,000 polling places across the state.
And then, under the Election Code, counties may not even begin to record and publish mail ballot results until after the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.
Even after votes are recorded and published, county canvass boards continue elections work. Those boards must meet no later than 9 a.m. on the Friday after the election (Nov. 11 for this election) and must continue canvassing and counting through the eighth day after the election (Nov. 16).
Among other work, these boards adjudicate provisional ballots –ballots cast when it’s unclear if the voter is in the correct polling place or when a voter who applied for a mail ballot decides to vote in person instead but doesn’t have their mail ballot to surrender.
The canvass also includes counting military and overseas civilian ballots, which counties must accept up to seven days after the election (by 5 p.m. Nov. 15).
Finally, absentee voters whose identification could not be verified at the time they applied have until the Monday after the election (Nov. 14) to provide their county election office with proof of identification.
If there are close races, which we’ve seen more of in recent elections, every vote must be counted before the outcome can be known.
It’s important to note that at every step of the process – in-person voting at the polls, pre-canvassing and canvassing of mail ballots, and adjudication of provisional ballots – representatives selected by each candidate and political party may be present and observe.
Voters, candidates, and the media need to be patient as the counting process unfolds. And they need to be savvy consumers of election information.
Don’t share election information unless you know it’s from a reliable, trusted source, such as your county election office website and the Pennsylvania Department of State’s voter information website, vote.pa.gov.
The security of our electoral system is protected by many safeguards. And we can trust in the integrity and professionalism of the local election officials who are doing the counting.
Please vote on Nov. 8 if you haven’t already cast a ballot by mail. Let your voice be heard. Our democracy works best when we all participate.
Leigh M. Chapman is Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state. She writes from Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.
Rick Scott repeatedly fact-checked by CNN's Bash for suggesting the 2020 election was stolen
October 30, 2022
On Sunday morning, CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash repeatedly had to fact-check Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for suggesting there are still questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
During a discussion on the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Friday by an election denier, host Bash noted the wave of violence since 2020 that has been incited by Donald Trump, whicht ranged from the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to the attack at Pelosi's home.
Asked if Republicans who have taken Trump's side need to cool their rhetoric, Scott sidestepped it and kept claiming that there are still questions about election integrity.
That, in turn, led to Bash to cut him off and state, "To be fair, senator, most of your Republican colleagues, even those in the Trump White House said the 2020 election is free and fair and that has not stopped the conspiracies from flying. Is it important for people from the top of your party, the former president on down, to tone down the rhetoric about the conspiracies that might instigate somebody who is unhinged like the man who went into the Pelosi home?"
"Dana, I think what's important is everybody do everything we can to make these elections fair," he attempted. "We've got Hillary Clinton saying the '24 election can be stolen. We have Stacey Abrams saying she didn't lose. My job is do everything we can to get people comfortable that the elections are fair. I tell people go out to vote, go be a poll watcher, and when we have the opportunity let's make our election laws safer, make sure you have voter ID, you don't have ballot harvesting, monitored ballot box."
"Just to be clear, and I want to move on, but there's no evidence that they weren't fair in 2020," the CNN host corrected him.
