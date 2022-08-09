How is Trump responding to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago? He’s asking for money

A source told CNN that Mastriano "didn't answer a single question" during his virtual appearance before the committee.



His attorney Tim Parlatore sent a letter last week saying the GOP gubernatorial candidate, who frequently streams his public appearances on Facebook, would not testify unless it could be recorded.

"We were there for 15 minutes. It was clear that the committee was unable to comply with the regulations regarding use of deposition authority and moreover has no interest in complying with the regulations," Parlatore told CNN. "We're happy to provide the information if they can either do it fairly and legally or if we can reach a resolution on how to do a voluntary interview which minimizes the risk of election interference."

Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection and was in regular communication with Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

His attorney denied that Mastriano knew anything ahead of time about the insurrection or any coordinated attack on the Capitol.