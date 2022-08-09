How is Trump responding to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago? He’s asking for money
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. - Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump sent out a fundraising email to his supporters Tuesday morning after he announced the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence Monday. Federal agents went into the Palm Beach mansion in search of dozens of boxes containing confidential documents Trump allegedly kept after he left the White House, according to a source close to the investigation. The following morning, the billionaire Trump sent out emails asking for money. “I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time,” read the email. “Please rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to pu...