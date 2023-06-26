How Miami companies are secretly fueling the dramatic growth of Cuba’s private businesses
A man wearing a coat with the U.S. flag walks along a street of Havana, on Feb. 3, 2022. - Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The money that families have sent to their relatives in Cuba for decades is now fueling an explosion of capitalism on the communist island. Businesses that facilitate that flow of cash have created a clever but complex system that is helping Cuban private entrepreneurs sidestep U.S. financial sanctions and buy abroad the supplies they need for their businesses on the island. Newly emerging agencies abroad, most of them in Miami, are using the cash paid by Cuban Americans to send to their families to buy and ship supplies ordered by Cuba’s entrepreneurs. The business owners in Cuba then reimbur...