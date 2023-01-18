How much faster can computers get? UC San Diego is leading a $50M effort to find out

UCSD’ s Tajana Šimunić Rosing will lead the 10- school coalition that’ s trying to make computing faster. - UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering/UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering/TNS
A group of 10 universities led by the University of California, San Diego is undertaking a $50.5 million effort to greatly improve the speed and efficiency of computers, work that could do everything from make drug discovery faster to create better weather forecasts. The coalition, which includes such schools as Stanford and UCLA, hinges on making advances in software and next-generation computer chips. Among other things, both are needed to more rapidly move data from memory sources to processors. "Right now, it takes an average of 6.5 years and tremendous computing power to determine which p...