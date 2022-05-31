How ‘Pistol’ highlights the height of the punk movement in 1970s London
Pictured: Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook in "Pistol." - FX Networks/FX Networks/TNS

A tiny shop in 1970s London, in neon pink letters, shouted to passersby: SEX. The shop, covered in graffiti and barbed wire, sold fetish gear and bondage kits. But it also collected people: Vivienne Westwood, who would go on to become one of the most influential fashion designers in the industry; her partner Malcolm McLaren, a music promoter who put the Sex Pistols and the New York Dolls on the stage; bassist Glen Matlock, who worked the register on Saturdays; sales assistant Pamela Rooke, who, under the single name Jordan, became a face of the punk movement. Chrissie Hynde, a founding member ...