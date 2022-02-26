How Russia could use Bitcoin, Crypto to bypass sanctions

By Luc Olinga The U.S. and Europe have begun to impose financial sanctions on Moscow and its banks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a barrage of financial sanctions aimed at isolating and punishing Moscow. President Joe Biden, for example, has limited exports to Russia and imposed sanctions on Russian banks and other state-owned enterprises. But neither the U.S. nor Europe has yet threatened to block Russia's access to the SWIFT system, a consortium financial institutions worldwide use as a crucial communications line for global commerce. If Russia were ever excluded from SWIFT, many won...
'Madge is officially a Nazi!': Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for speaking at white nationalist event
February 25, 2022
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked outrage on Friday night when she appeared as a "surprise guest" at a white nationalist event being held in conjunction with the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
"Greene, a QAnon conspiracist and rabidly anti-trans Republican, was the surprise speaker at the third annual America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, organized by white nationalist figurehead Nick Fuentes, leader of the 'groyper' movement," the Huffington Post reports. "Fuentes, an antisemite and racist who attended the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and who was recently subpoenaed for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, excitedly introduced Greene as the featured speaker from behind a lectern inside the Marriott Orlando World Center, according to a livestream of the event."
Ben Lorber, an analyst for the social justice think tank Political Research Associates, noted on Twitter that in embracing Fuentes, Greene joined Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, who spoke at the conference last year.
"Fuentes claims alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos made it happen," Lorber wrote of Greene's appearance. "Shortly before bringing up MTG, the camera showed a sizeable and raucous crowd. Fuentes praised 'our secret sauce...young white men.' Fuentes then solicited a round of applause for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and the groyper crowd chanted 'Putin, Putin.'"
Conservative Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, reacted on Twitter to Greene's appearance by noting that she is "more welcomed by Republican leadership than" Wyoming Republican Congressman Liz Cheney.
According to a report from the Daily Beast earlier this week, the AFPAC conference is "meant to showcase (the white nationalist) movement’s numbers and its successes courting Republican Party influence in the post-Capitol riot landscape."
"CPAC regularly attracts and courts large groups of young conservatives from around the country, offering them networking and job-hunting opportunities," the Daily Beast reported. "Fuentes’ evident strategy is to siphon away an amount of those young faces to his burgeoning hate movement in hopes of strong-arming the conservative movement more broadly toward an unapologetic far-right bent."
Shortly before bringing up MTG, the camera showed a sizeable and raucous crowd. Fuentes praised "our secret sauce...young white men." Fuentes then solicited a round of applause for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and the groyper crowd chanted "Putin, Putin."pic.twitter.com/I8BGH1TYGm— Ben Lorber (@Ben Lorber) 1645844688
And she is more welcomed by Republican leadership than @Liz_Cheneyhttps://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Meghan McCain (@Meghan McCain) 1645846606
Only one reason a person speaks at a white nationalist conference because they\u2019re a white nationalisthttps://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1645844835
"Don't speak at a white national conference" is a low bar for members of Congress to clear, yet here we arehttps://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1645844961
Wonder if she\u2019s warning everyone about the Gazpachohttps://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Mildly Sad Eagles Fan (@Mildly Sad Eagles Fan) 1645847109
Dog the Bounty Hunter always wildinhttps://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Red Flag (@Red Flag) 1645846143
You know what they say, if it walks with webbed feet \u2026https://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Jason Karsh (@Jason Karsh) 1645845359
Madge is officially a Nazi. Congratulations!https://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1497404534599077889\u00a0\u2026— Ron KrasNOW (@Ron KrasNOW) 1645846235
Trump ‘fawning over Putin’ viewed by Dems as ‘manna from heaven for Biden’: report
February 25, 2022
Former president Donald Trump's praise for Russian president Vladimir Putin leading up to the Ukraine invasion is like "manna from heaven for (President Joe) Biden," according to one expert.
"Democrats decried Trump's praise this week for Putin's 'savvy' and his 'genius' tactics in Ukraine as 'undermining national security' and 'near treasonous,'" Insider reported Friday. "But his statements also represent 'a great opportunity for Democrats,' Democratic pollster Celinda Lake wrote in an email to Insider."
"It reveals Biden to be a strong, patriotic leader," Lake told the site. "And Trump to be a self-centered politician who will sacrifice anything for his own advancement."
Lake also noted that most older Americans won't side with Russia, and said Trump is reminding people of his "dangerous ties" to Russia.
Democratic pollster Brad Bannon agreed, saying that from a political standpoint, "it's manna from Heaven for Biden."
"Here you've got Putin invading a fledgling democracy that can't defend itself," Bannon said. "And meanwhile, you have the most prominent and visible Republicans in the country, you know, taking Putin's side and so it's a major political hit against the Republicans."
Democratic strategist Joe Trippi said, "I think Trump did amazing damage to himself."
Trump-loving frat shut down over rape allegation claims anti-MAGA discrimination
February 25, 2022
According to The Daily Nebraskan, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known as Fiji, has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school of banning their organization because of their pro-Trump views, in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments — and denying the allegations made against them of underage drinking and sexual assault at their frat house.
"In the complaint, individuals involved in the chapter allege that the defendants and Former Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jaun Franco retaliated against the chapter for their political speech by investigating and suspending the chapter, making false statements about the chapter and failing to follow both the student code of conduct and Title IX policy," reported Nick McConnell. "The lawsuit also alleges that punishments against the chapter have been made on the basis that it is a 'bad fraternity' in reference to their political speech, and that UNL insinuated that FIJI members were guilty of sexual assault."
"Plaintiffs allege that the violations of their rights stem back to Jan. 21, 2017, when members of the fraternity shouted at passersby involved in a Women’s March, shortly after the inauguration of Trump," continued the report. "The lawsuit lists that fraternity members chanted 'Trump, Trump, Trump.' The Daily Nebraskan reported at the time that members shouted 'no means yes' and other harassing comments at protestors. The complaint alleges that some chants from other individuals were attributed to the chapter house."
The sexual assault in question was alleged to have occurred in August 2021, and the complaining victim was a minor.
Chapters of Fiji around the country have faced controversy in recent years. In 2015, the University of Texas at Austin chapter came under fire for distributing a flier warning that their frat house party prohibited "fagetry [sic]," "interracial dating," and "Mexicans." And at the University of Iowa last year, sexual assault allegations against two members of the Fiji chapter there led to furious protests, with demonstrators flipping over cars at the frat house.
