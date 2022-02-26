How Russia could use Bitcoin, Crypto to bypass sanctions

Ben Lorber, an analyst for the social justice think tank Political Research Associates, noted on Twitter that in embracing Fuentes, Greene joined Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, who spoke at the conference last year.

"Fuentes claims alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos made it happen," Lorber wrote of Greene's appearance. "Shortly before bringing up MTG, the camera showed a sizeable and raucous crowd. Fuentes praised 'our secret sauce...young white men.' Fuentes then solicited a round of applause for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, and the groyper crowd chanted 'Putin, Putin.'"

Conservative Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, reacted on Twitter to Greene's appearance by noting that she is "more welcomed by Republican leadership than" Wyoming Republican Congressman Liz Cheney.

According to a report from the Daily Beast earlier this week, the AFPAC conference is "meant to showcase (the white nationalist) movement’s numbers and its successes courting Republican Party influence in the post-Capitol riot landscape."

"CPAC regularly attracts and courts large groups of young conservatives from around the country, offering them networking and job-hunting opportunities," the Daily Beast reported. "Fuentes’ evident strategy is to siphon away an amount of those young faces to his burgeoning hate movement in hopes of strong-arming the conservative movement more broadly toward an unapologetic far-right bent."

