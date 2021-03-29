How well are COVID-19 vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC releases new data

One Republican in Texas is angry over being thought of as stupid and anti-American for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. "The editorial in Thursday's Houston Chronicle urging everyone to be vaccinated was received by me as condescending toward all Republicans. I resent being called dumb and unpatriotic for my personal health decision to not receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines now available," Greg Groh wrote in a letter to the newspaper's editor.

<p>"My wife and I are both white Republicans, but I was unaware of Rand Paul's position or Tucker Carlson's position or any other public figures' positions on the subject prior to reading the editorial — and I don't care what Donald Trump thinks," Groh wrote.<br/></p><p>The letter went on to spread misinformation about vaccinations.</p><p>White Republicans in Texas are the least informed on the safety of vaccines.</p><p>"In Texas, <a href="https://texaspolitics.utexas.edu/set/would-you-try-get-coronavirus-vaccine-soon-it-becomes-available-february-2021#party-id" target="_blank">61% of white Republicans</a>, and 59% of all Republicans regardless of race, either said they are reluctant to get the vaccine or would refuse it outright, according to the <a href="https://texaspolitics.utexas.edu/latest-poll" target="_blank">February University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll</a>. That's not an insignificant portion of the state's population — over 52% of the state's ballots in November were cast for former President Donald Trump," The Texas Tribune <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/23/covid-vaccine-hesitancy-white-republicans/" target="_blank">reported</a>.</p><p>Although Groh bristled at being called dumb for his stance against COVID vaccines, that's exactly what happened after his letter was published.</p><p>Texas state Rep. Gene Wu labeled Groh a "dumbass" while mocking Lone Star Republicans.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0a8d3bc07f628877c8c1ab5d4324ba2" id="c304b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376537981276815361"><div style="margin:1em 0">Somehow a general call for the public to be vaccinated is an attack on Republicans. Maybe that's a signal that the… https://t.co/gOGP8XMPSP</div> — Gene Wu (@Gene Wu)<a href="https://twitter.com/GeneforTexas/statuses/1376537981276815361">1617027204.0</a></blockquote></div>