How well are COVID-19 vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC releases new data

<p><img alt="" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-42998" height="125" src="http://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hacked-1.jpg" width="600"/></p><p>“The tweets in question do not match the usual content posted by this account, and doesn't seem to match the quality careful wording, and doesn't report the same source-label (the offending tweets all report 'Twitter Web App' instead of 'Sprinklr')."</p><p>Last week Senator Warren posted this video and said, "I'll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That's just not right – and it's why I'll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share. <a href="https://t.co/vPrmGbjUKW">pic.twitter.com/vPrmGbjUKW</a><br/>
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1375189145476288513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Amazon, a $386 billion multi-national corporation, delivered several tweets in response, which some saw as stunning that a public corporation would talk to a sitting U.S. Senator this way:</p><p><img alt="" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-43000" height="309" src="http://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hacked-3.jpg" width="600"/></p><p>The Intercept adds company personnel think Amazon's aggressive actions on Twitter are “embarrassing."</p><p style="padding-left: 30px;"><em>“A lot of folks thought the account was compromised due to those rants," one Amazon employee told The Intercept.</em></p><p>The report did not elicit action. The company's "PR leadership are aware of it."</p><p>The tweets are still up and active.</p>
