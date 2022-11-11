How will DeSantis govern Florida? Presidential run could dictate next moves
Octavio Jones/Getty Images North America/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a landslide victory and a Republican supermajority in the Legislature, Gov. Ron DeSantis is guaranteed the ability to continue his conservative culture wars agenda against the “woke ideology’' that helped earn him a second term. The historic 19-point victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist is also being hailed as confirmation of his first-term policies, which were consumed by COVID policies to reopen the state, return children to schools and restrict the use of masks. It also gives him a mandate going forward that, as DeSantis himself said, proves that most Fl...