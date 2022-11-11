How will DeSantis govern Florida? Presidential run could dictate next moves

"If either party, of course, wins both Arizona and Nevada, it locks up Senate control without the need of a Georgia runoff," Chuck Todd said. "And at this moment, Democrats think they have a shot at pulling off that math."

"With a conceivable path for Democrats to maintain control both the House and the Senate, we're going to see more Republican handwringing and we're already seeing it over former President Trump's drag on the party in these elections," he said.

Todd played a video of GOP Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears saying voters want a new Republican leader and Trump should step aside.

"But Trump is plowing ahead with an expected presidential announcement on Tuesday, believe it or not," Todd said. "And, not surprisingly, he's lashing out at potential presidential GOP rivals, including Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)."

"Needless to say, things are messy inside the Republican Party right now, because House and Senate control is still undecided," hed said.

