Huge brawl in Germany injures several people, including police
Police vehicles stand in the city center during an operation. A mass brawl involving around 80 people that broke out on Friday evening in the western German city of Essen left several people injured, including two police officers. Markus Gayk/dpa

A mass brawl involving around 80 people that broke out on Friday evening in the western German city of Essen left several people injured, including two police officers. The altercation erupted in front of a restaurant and drew in dozens of onlookers, Essen police said. Iron bars and knives were later found at the scene. A large contingent of officers and a helicopter were deployed, with the operation continuing into the early hours of Saturday. Several of the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said they did not have an exact number of injured people. It was still unclear what...