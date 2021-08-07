Hundreds of Cuban protesters are still detained, including prominent dissidents
Yamil Lage/AFP/AFP/TNS

His screaming face became one of the iconic images of the widespread July 11 protests in Cuba, making the front pages of newspapers worldwide. The photo, taken by an Agence France-Presse photographer, shows the moment of his arrest in front of the capitol in Havana — one man in civilian clothes grabbing him by his neck and back as he tries to drag the young man to an open car. The young man is Rolando Remedios Sánchez, 25, and he is one of the hundreds arrested that day who are still in jail, among them some of Cuba’s most prominent dissident leaders. Cuban authorities accuse Remedios of causi...