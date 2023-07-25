Hunter Biden will plead guilty to federal tax charges Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.
Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is expected in court Wednesday to plead guilty to federal tax charges. It will mark the end of a yearslong investigation into Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings that has been spotlighted throughout his father’s presidency. It’s also the first time the Justice Department has brought charges against a sitting president’s child. Biden, 53, is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses as part of a plea deal. The plea agreement in federal court in Delaware will make the investigation “resolved,” Biden’s attorney Chris Clark said ...