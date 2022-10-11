‘Hunting his victims.’ As trial ends, state makes case for death penalty for Parkland shooter
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz during the penalty phase of his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida(AFP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After a nearly three-month trial, a prosecutor on Tuesday made the case for executing Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who murdered 14 students and three staff members in Florida’s deadliest school shooting. In closing arguments, prosecutor Mike Satz told jurors that Cruz meticulously planned — he researched mass shootings, purchased an exhaustive supply of equipment and bullets, and took an Uber ride to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. “The plan was goal directed. It was calculated,” Satz told jurors. “It was purposeful, and it was a systematic massa...