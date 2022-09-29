Hurricane Ian leaves 2.6 million Floridians without power; outages could last for days
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

MIAMI — Hurricane Ian left millions of Floridians without power Thursday morning, and they could be left in the dark for days. Nearly a quarter of all Floridians sit without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that compiles outage numbers. The website recorded 2.61 million customers without electricity out of about 11 million customers in total. Power outage repairs could take days as service companies assess and work on the damage. Lee County — the area that took the worst hit with Ian’s landfall — has 89% of all electricity users without power as of 10:24 a.m. loca...