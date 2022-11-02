Hurricane Lisa menaces Central America

Hurricane Lisa is headed towards Central America with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and even higher gustsJohan ORDONEZ AFP
The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane warning for Honduras' Bay Islands, the coast of Belize and Mexico's Yucatan area stretching from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.
Lisa was moving westward in the Caribbean Sea at a speed of 24 kilometers (15 miles) per hour with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph) and even higher gusts, said the NHC.
"Additional strengthening is forecast as Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center makes landfall," it added.
Heavy rains could create flash flooding conditions across Belize into northern Guatemala, the far southeast of Yucatan, the east of Chiapas state in Mexico as well as the state of Tabasco, according to the advisory.
"A storm surge will likely raise water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet (1.2 to 2.1 meters) above normal tide levels near and to the north of where the center of Lisa crosses the coast of Belize and extreme southeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula," said the center.
It also warned the surge would be accompanied by "large and damaging waves" and swells as far away as Jamaica and the Cayman Islands possibly causing "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."
Honduras's Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (CENAOS) issued a red alert for the Bay Islands.
Ronnie Mcnab, mayor of the largest of the islands and a major tourist draw, Roatan, declared a state of emergency that allowed for classes to be suspended and schools to be turned into shelters.
He urged people to stock up on food and guests not to leave their hotels for 36 hours.
In Belize, the government declared a red alert for coastal areas and closed schools, while in Guatemala and El Salvador -- expecting lesser impacts -- the authorities were on alert.
In Belize, many residents were fearful of losing everything they own.
"Many people have houses that are not safe," resident Jazmin Ayusola told AFP ahead of the storm.
Lisa arrives not even three weeks after the passage of Julia, another Category 1 hurricane, which caused dozens of deaths in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
However, when the first biomolecules like proteins and DNA started coming together in the early stages of planet Earth, water was actually a barrier to life.
The reason why is surprisingly simple: The presence of water prevents chemical compounds from losing water. Take, for example, proteins, which are one of the main classes of biological molecules that make up your body. Proteins are, in essence, chains of amino acids linked together by chemical bonds. These bonds are formed through a condensation reaction that results in the loss of a molecule of water. Essentially, the amino acids need to get “dry” in order to form a protein.
Considering that Earth before life was covered in water, this was a big problem for making the proteins essential to life. Like trying to get dry inside of a swimming pool, two amino acids would have had a hard time losing water to come together in the primordial soup of early Earth. And it wasn’t only proteins that faced this problem in the presence of water: Other biomolecules essential to life, including DNA and complex sugars, also rely on condensation reactions and losing water to form.
Over the years, researchers have proposed many solutions to this “water paradox.” Most of them rely on very specific scenarios on early Earth that could have allowed water removal. These include drying puddles, mineral surfaces, hot springs and hydrothermal vents, among others. These solutions, while plausible, require particular geological and chemical conditions that might not have been commonplace.
In our recent study, my colleaguesand I found a simpler and more general solution to the water paradox. Quite ironically, it might be water itself – or to be more precise, very small water droplets – that allowed early biomolecules to form.
Why microdroplets?
Water droplets are everywhere, both in the modern world and especially during prebiotic (or pre-life) Earth. In a planet covered by crashing waves and raging tides, the small water droplets in sea spray and other aerosols would have plausibly provided a simple and abundant place for the first biomolecules to assemble.
Water microdroplets – typically very small droplets with diameters around a millionth of a meter, far smaller than the diameter of spider silk – might not seem to solve the water paradox at first, until you consider the very particular chemical environments they create.
Microdroplets have a substantial surface area-to-volume ratio that gets larger the smaller the droplet is. This means there is a significant space where the solvent they are made of (in this case, water) and the medium they are surrounded by (in this case, air) meet.
The chemical properties of water are what make it so important to life.
Over the years, researchers have shown that the air-water interface is a unique chemical environment. The chemistry of these microdroplet interfaces is dominated by large electric fields, partial solvation where molecules are partially surrounded by water, highly reactive molecules and very high acidity. All these factors allow microdroplets to accelerate the chemical reactions that occur in them.
Our lab has been studying microdroplets for a decade, and our previous work has shown how the rate of common chemical reactions can be sped up to a million times faster in microdroplets. Reactions that would have taken a full day could now be complete in just a fraction of a second using these small droplets.
In our recent work, we proposed that microdroplets could be a solution to the water paradox because their air-water interface not only accelerates reactions but also acts as a “drying surface” that facilitates the reactions needed to create biomolecules despite the presence of water.
We tested this theory by spraying amino acids dissolved in microdroplets of water toward a mass spectrometer, an instrument that can be used to analyze the products of a chemical reaction. We found that two amino acids can successfully join together in the presence of water via microdroplets. When we added more amino acids and collided two sprays of this mixture together, mimicking crashing waves in the prebiotic world, we found that this can form short peptide chains of up to six amino acids.
Our findings suggest that water microdroplets in settings like sea spray or atmospheric aerosols were fundamental microreactors in early Earth. In other words, microdroplets may have provided a chemical medium that allowed the basic molecules of life to form from the simple, small compounds dissolved in the vast primordial ocean that covered the planet.
The chemistry of microdroplets might be helpful in tackling current challenges across many scientific fields.
Drug discovery, for example, requires synthesizing and testing hundreds of thousands of compounds to find a potential new drug. The power of microdroplet reactions can be integrated with automation and new tools to speed up synthesis rates to more than one reaction per second as well as biological analysis to less than a second per sample.
In this way, the same phenomenon that might have aided the origin of the building blocks of life billions of years ago can now help scientists develop new medicines and materials faster and more efficiently.
Perhaps J.R.R. Tolkien was right when he wrote: “Such is oft the course of deeds that move the wheels of the world: small hands do them because they must, while the eyes of the great are elsewhere.”
I believe the importance of these small droplets is far bigger than their tiny size.
Trump supporters who deny details of the attack on Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — are building a bridge to "something even more sinister," according to New York magazine columnist Jonathan Chait.
In a column on Wednesday, Chait argued that supporters of President Donald Trump "needed to believe there was some account for [suspect David DePape's] actions other than the obvious one sitting in plain sight, on DePape’s online commentaries: He subscribed to the same right-wing conspiracy theories held by millions of Republicans."
Chait said Republicans obfuscate the facts to avoid "a disruption in the right’s meta-narrative of victimization" and it "allows them to avoid having to confront a faction within their own coalition."
"And even if DePape did it, the key thing is to avoid conceding he was motivated by shared resentments shared by their party," the columnist noted. "The attack on Pelosi, like the January 6 invasion, becomes fundamentally another episode of conservatives suffering persecution."
Chait concluded: "The remorseless pattern of the Trump era is that every right-wing impulse that begins as resentment of the critics of some element of their movement ultimately evolves into direct support. The anti-anti-DePape right is clearing the way for something even more sinister."
President Joe Biden Wednesday evening will deliver a "major speech" Wednesday evening on rising threats to American democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where the January 6 insurrection took place.
The speech, which was not part of the President's originally published schedule, comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was brutally assaulted, his skull bashed with a hammer inside their San Francisco home in what prosecutors have described as a "near-fatal" attack.
"It's from Capitol Hill because that's where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said at an event Wednesday morning hosted by Axios. "The threat of political violence ... it's something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against."
The President is expected to begin his remarks at 7 PM, but that time is currently fluid.
NCRM will post live video when it become available.
UPDATE: 10:29 AM ET –
The White House is describing it as "a political event for the Democratic National Committee." The DNC adds: "President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches. The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election."
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.