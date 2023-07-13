BBC journalists were working on a potential Huw Edwards revelation before The Sun launched their "sex pic" scandal, it has been claimed. Sources at the BBC claim presenter Victoria Derbyshire was investigating accusations about Edwards’ conduct in the days before The Sun made its claims. Last week Derbyshire’s enquiries sparked concern among BBC staff, but it is not clear if senior editors in the news team were aware of the work, according to Deadline. The revelation has raised concerns about whether allegations regarding Edwards were circulating in the newsroom and if senior managers were inf...
Huw Edwards expose 'being worked on by BBC journalists BEFORE sex pic complaint was made' - new twist
July 13, 2023, 12:37 PM ET