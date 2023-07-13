Huw Edwards expose 'being worked on by BBC journalists BEFORE sex pic complaint was made' - new twist

“This is something we’re not going to go into thinking, ‘Maybe we’ll get a conviction,’ or ‘Maybe we have a pretty good chance,’” said Dan Barr, Mayes’s chief deputy. “This has to be ironclad shut.”

Barr said that the case remained in a "fact-gathering phase," but the sources told the Post a prosecutor has also asked about evidence collected by the Department of Justice and Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis in similar investigations.

Mayes campaigned last year on a pledge to investigate the 22 Republicans, including state party chair Kelli Ward, who signed documents claiming to be electors chosen by the state for Trump in the Electoral College, although he got fewer votes than Joe Biden.

“There has to be a deterrent to this happening again,” she said. “We can’t have this occurring again in Arizona — or in the country.”