Former United States Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has weighed in with her thoughts surrounding Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

She also spoke out Tuesday about the false equivocation his supporters continue to make between his handling of classified documents and hers. Let’s take a look at Clinton explaining her thoughts in a new CBS Evening News interview.

'I can't believe we're still talking about this!' Clinton corrects Trump's false equivalency about classified documents 'I can't believe we're still talking about this!' Clinton corrects Trump's false equivalency about classified documents

After the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August and found sensitive, secret government materials stored there, a new report from The Washington Post says documents detailing a nuclear program were among the items found by investigators.

Hillary said the latest news only proves the raid is “not a joking matter, and it shouldn’t be partisan.” She explained, “It should concern every American because those documents, and the empty folders they were marked, suggest that there was really important, secret information that is essential to our country’s defense and security.”

Clinton stopped by “The View” with her daughter Chelsea on Wednesday in support of their new Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.” But of course, the ladies couldn’t get into the series before asking Clinton for her thoughts on the Mar-a-Lago raid and where it’s all heading. At one point, host Joy Behar mentioned she was recently at a dinner with several lawyers, and many of them believed that Trump won’t actually face any consequences.

So, she posed the same question to Clinton: Will Trump be indicted? But the former Secretary of State didn’t have an opinion to offer.

“I don’t know Joy, and I don’t want to pre-judge,” Clinton responded. “I’ve been pre-judged — wrongly — enough, I’m not gonna pre-judge somebody else.”

Defenders of former President Trump have compared to the FBI's handling of Clinton's private server to the raid at Mar-a-Lago as a double standard being held by the DOJ.

It is unknown whether Trump will ultimately face criminal charges over his handling of classified material or whether the raid is tied to investigations surrounding his actions on Jan. 6.