‘I literally wished that I would die’: R. Kelly victims begin addressing singer at sentencing hearing
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NEW YORK — Seven women, some soft-voiced and sobbing, others with blazing anger, stood in a New York courtroom Wednesday to speak about a seemingly endless pattern of trauma and abuse at the hands of R. Kelly. Through it all, the singer sat silent. He looked down at his hands. He gazed into the gallery. He looked straight ahead. He did not look up at his accusers. “I want to ask you, Mr. Kelly, to look at me, man to man,” said the father of one of Kelly’s victims, who spoke to the court after his daughter’s remarks. The singer looked away. The long-awaited hearing in U.S. District Court in Bro...