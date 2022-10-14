The House select committee provided its ninth public hearing investigating the January 6 insurrection on Thursday. The committee played previously unseen footage from Fort McNair, an Army base in the DC area where congressional leaders sought refuge during the riot and responded to the looming crisis.

Additional shared footage shows Speaker Pelosi ready to square off with former president Trump, watch below:

Your browser does not support the video tag. 'I'm going to punch him out': Nancy Pelosi threatens to square off with Trump | RawStory.TV 'I'm going to punch him out': Nancy Pelosi threatens to square off with Trump | RawStory.TV

The footage released first by CNN showed Pelosi and other top lawmakers working behind the scenes as the mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol. Lawmakers sought to get more law enforcement to protect the building and tried to arrange a way to finish the election certification from another location.



In one clip Pelosi says “We have got to finish the proceedings or else they will have a complete victory, ”emphasizing the need to show the nation that the mob could not upend the democratic process.

Upon seeing the footage, people online praised Pelosi for stepping up, calling her "incredible", "a hero", and Joy-Ann Reid tweeted "Welp… that 5-minute montage the Jan 6 committee just played leads me to the conclusion that America did have a president on January 6th. Her name was Nancy Pelosi."

The committee also showed video taken around the same time of members walking through the Capitol, rioters running through the building and a group of people inside screaming “bring her out here.”

Following the hearing, at which the members unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify for his alleged role in the attack on the Capitol. Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney said "We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers, so we can act now to protect our republic."

Trump, in response, took to Truth Social with a statement saying "Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly —A laughing stock all over the World?" he wrote.