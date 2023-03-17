ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The CIA source reportedly had top-level access to Russian leader Vladimir Putin Sputnik/AFP/File / Mikhail Klimentyev

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes, including his alleged involvement in the abductions of children from Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities in Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbor.