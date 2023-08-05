Iceland's president joins throng of metalheads at German festival

Festival co-founder Thomas Jensen (L) and Gudni Johannesson, president of Iceland, pose at the Wacken Open-Air Festival (WOA). André Klohn/dpa
Iceland's President Gudni Jóhannesson spent the weekend at Wacken Open Air, the legendary heavy metal festival in northern Germany that operates under the motto "louder than hell." Jóhannesson, who assumed office in 2016, told dpa that a big highlight was seeing the two-hour performance by hair-metal superstars Iron Maiden on Friday evening. "And of course the four Icelandic metal bands that are here. They make me proud as an Icelander," he said on Saturday. It is the 55-year-old's first time at the annual festival in Wacken, a village located about an hour north of Hamburg. He said that he lo...