Iceland's president joins throng of metalheads at German festival

"I get a lot of hate, but this AM I woke up to 10x the usual amount & some extra frightening threats," the former Trump representative said on X/Twitter. "Then I saw I was on FOX this AM & now understand. I guess Trump supporters only believe in the 1A when it applies to him."

Along with her comment, Grisham included a quote from a piece of hate mail she had received.

"Stephanie you're a BI--H TRAITOR now shut up and eat your bowl of d--ks," it read.

Grisham's tweet was reinforced by Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence.

"It's like clockwork when it comes to Fox News & the troll farms that target people based on their reporting," Troye added. "Grateful to Stephanie Grisham for being willing to take a stand & tell the truth."