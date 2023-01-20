If you believe yourself to be attractive, you are more likely to feel your life has meaning

New research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology examines the role that physically attractiveness may play in feeling that life is meaningful. Three studies involving 1,234 participants revealed that the more attractive you believe yourself to be, the more likely you are to report feelings of existential significance. The field of positive psychology has identified a sense of purpose or living a meaningful life as a critical component in happiness and feelings of well-being. In looking for the elements that can make up a meaningful life, Christopher Sanders and colleagues were curi...

Science