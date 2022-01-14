Illinois GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey got $231,475 federal paycheck loan in February. A month later, he gave his campaign $150,000
Darren Bailey, R- Xenia, attends the March for Life Chicago rally at Federal Plaza on Jan. 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Last July, Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey took to Facebook to denounce both the extension of federally-enhanced state jobless benefits and Democratic President Joe Biden’s visit to Crystal Lake to promote his coronavirus relief agenda. “Here’s the dangerous slope that we are on in America,” the state senator and farmer from downstate Xenia said, while discussing Biden’s visit. “That’s exactly what we heard: Free stuff. Handouts. Don’t worry about it, the government’s going to take care of you.” “Friends,” he said, “that’s socialism.” But only months before, ...