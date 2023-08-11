Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s sweeping gun ban

Zack Johnson views rifles on display for sale at R Guns on April 29, 2023, in Carpentersville, Illinois. - John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS
The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state’s sweeping gun ban, fending off the first major challenge to the landmark law which now awaits its fate before a federal appellate court. The state high court’s 4-3 ruling is a victory for gun control advocates who pushed for the law following a mass shooting during last year’s Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that claimed the lives of seven people and left dozens injured. Four of the court’s Democratic justices — Elizabeth Rochford, Joy Cunningham, P. Scott Neville and Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis — ruled in favor of the state, whil...