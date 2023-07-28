E-cigarette use banned in public spaces under measure signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

A vaping device in a Chicago vape shop in 2019.. - Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — The 15-year-old Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which makes most indoor public spaces off-limits for smoking, now governs electronic cigarettes as well after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law a measure that was approved with bipartisan support in the spring legislative session.
“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” Pritzker said in a statement.