‘I’m not conceding’: Tearful Trump-backed candidate blames ‘big tech’ after losing GOP congressional primary

In Florida’s 11th Congressional District, Representative Daniel Webster survived an aggressive GOP primary challenge from far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, defeating her by about 7 percent.

Trump-endorsed Loomer, however, refused to concede, and blamed her loss on “big-tech election interference.”



During the speech on Election Night, Loomer was literally in tears when she told supporters, "I'm not conceding, because I'm a winner.” Watch:

Loomer slammed the incumbent Daniel Webster as a “RINO Republican” and "do-nothing Daniel Webster” during her speech. RINO is short for “Republican in Name Only,” a popular insult among MAGA Republicans.

However, the 73-year-old Webster is hardly the liberal that Loomer makes him out to be. A supporter of the Christian Right and Christian fundamentalists, Webster is opposed to abortion.

This wasn’t the first time that 29-year-old Loomer, who has described herself as “pro-White nationalism,” lost a U.S. House race. In 2020, she successfully won the GOP nomination in Florida’s 21st Congressional District — more Democrat-friendly than Webster’s district — but lost to incumbent Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel by 20 percent.

Before she entered politics, Loomer was employed by Project Veritas, a right-wing group known for producing secretly recorded and deceptively edited undercover audio and video investigations of media organizations and left-leaning groups. In 2017 she made headlines when she was banned from using Uber and Lyft after she posted a series of anti-Muslim tweets following a terrorist attack in New York.

"Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver," Loomer tweeted, tagging both companies in the post.

She was banned from Twitter just a year later for hateful conduct after she sent a tweet criticizing Minnesota Representative-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and her Muslim faith. Since then, she has also been banned from other social media platforms including Instagram, FaceBook, PayPal and GoFundMe.

Daniel Webster is now set to face Democratic nominee Shante Munns in the November election. Florida’s 11th Congressional District, which includes the adult retirement community known as The Villages, tends to favor Republican candidates.

