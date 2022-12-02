Immigration advocates, lawmakers ask Biden to extend and renew Haiti TPS designation

"Mr. Gravante made no such call to Mr. Trump or anyone in his organization or orbit," a spokesperson for Gravante told Newsweek. "Any suggestion to the contrary is patently false. As has been widely reported, Mr. Gravante ended his representation of Ye after Ye made antisemitic comments in October."

According to Fuentes, Gravante did in fact make this call, and it effectively sabotaged the meeting.

"It turned out that Ye had accidentally sent a text message to a lawyer that both Trump and Ye share and forwarded him some intel that Karen [Giorno] gave to us about how we were going to handle the Trump meeting, how to read his body language, and the kinds of things that maybe we should avoid or things we might want to say," said Fuentes. "And so before the dinner Ye accidentally forwarded that to a lawyer, who then in the middle of the dinner apparently called Trump to say, ‘Hey, Karen Giorno’s involved. This is a setup. You guys are being set up right now.’ It was really just based on a misunderstanding.”

During this same interview, Ye took his anti-Semitism even further by professing admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler to conspiracy theorist InfoWars host Alex Jones, saying, "I see good things about Hitler ... The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician. You can't say out loud that this person never did anything good and I'm done with that."