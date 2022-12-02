Immigration advocates, lawmakers ask Biden to extend and renew Haiti TPS designation

Immigration advocates and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to re-designate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS
Immigration advocates and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to re-designate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. The re-designation and an extension would open up the immigration protection to tens of thousands of Haitians who arrived in the United States after July 29, 2021, when the last TPS designation was given following the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise, two weeks earlier. It would also extend to those not covered by recent litigation over a Trump-era decision to terminate the program for Haiti an...