Imran Khan arrested after Pakistan court sentences ex-prime minister to three years in jail

By Mubasher Bukhari and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Police arrested Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, potentially barring the opposition leader from contesting an upcoming election. Legal experts say the guilty verdict reached by an Islamabad district court could eliminate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's greatest rival in a national election expected to be held in November. "Police have arrested Imran Khan from his residence," Khan's lawyer Intezar Pa...