Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan challenges graft conviction

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) — Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed against his conviction and three-year sentence on corruption charges on Tuesday, his lawyer said, a ruling which analysts say is likely to fuel political instability.
Naeem Panjutha said the petition challenging the weekend conviction had been filed in Islamabad High Court which will hear the case on Wednesday. Ex-cricketer Khan, 70, was jailed on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.