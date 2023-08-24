In appeal, Aaron Dean cites 4 trial errors in Atatiana Jefferson manslaughter conviction
Aaron Dean walks into a pretrial hearing Nov. 16 at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. - Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four trial errors merit appellate court reversal in the case of a former Fort Worth police officer who last year was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of an armed woman inside the house where she was living, an attorney who represents the former officer argued in a document filed this week. Judge George Gallagher, who presides in 396th District Court in Tarrant County, erred at Aaron Dean’s trial by instructing the jury on the lesser included offense of manslaughter, by not changing venue for the trial under either of two legal standards and by providing to ju...