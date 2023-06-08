In bold move challenging the United States, Cuba agrees to host a Chinese spy base
China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 6, 2023. - Ludovic Marin/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/TNS

In a move underscoring its geopolitical ambitions in the Western Hemisphere, China is going to establish an espionage base in Cuba just 90 miles from Florida, for which the Chinese government will reportedly pay billions of dollars to the cash-strapped Caribbean nation. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the secret deal citing officials familiar with the classified intelligence, the eavesdropping facility would allow Chinese intelligence agencies to monitor ship traffic and electronic communications throughout the U.S. southwestern region where the Doral-based U.S. S...