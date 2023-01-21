Blinken says Putin has already lost what he wanted in Ukraine
"Children of War" artworks from Ukrainian children on display on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago. - Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Making a brief visit to Chicago on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while Ukrainians have suffered tremendously, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has inflicted “extraordinary damage” on his own citizens and military and that U.S.-led sanctions will take a dramatic toll on Russia’s economy. “The question that one would really love to ask the Russians if we could speak more directly and clearly to them is, ‘How is what Putin is doing in Ukraine, how has that changed your life for the better? Has it done a single thing that makes you better off?’...