QUITO (Reuters) - The political party of Ecuador's assassinated presidential hopeful, Fernando Villavicencio, picked his would-be vice presidential candidate to replace him as the party standard-bearer on Saturday, just a week before the election. Villavicencio's Build party, or Construye in Spanish, announced on social media it had tapped Andrea Gonzalez to replace the slain 59-year-old as its presidential candidate in the Aug. 20 vote. Villavicencio, an ex-lawmaker and journalist with a long track record of exposing corruption, was gunned down last week after leaving a campaign event in the ...
In Ecuador, party of slain presidential candidate picks replacement
August 12, 2023, 6:01 PM ET